AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.43. 2,596,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

