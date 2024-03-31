AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.89. 4,039,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

