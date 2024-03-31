AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 114 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,536. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $317.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.