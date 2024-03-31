AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 12 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MELI traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,511.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,169. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,646.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,509.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.86.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

