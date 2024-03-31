AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $153.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. AeroVironment has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $184.61. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

