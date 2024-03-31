Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 29th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.47. 234,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.97. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $167.90. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

