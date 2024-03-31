Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $201,448.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,172,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at $348,562.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $201,448.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,172,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,801 shares of company stock valued at $447,871. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

