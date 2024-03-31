Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.59. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.