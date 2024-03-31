Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Increased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $235,338,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,282,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.



