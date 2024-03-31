Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 376.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BABA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. 14,073,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,517,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

