Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $151,726,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

