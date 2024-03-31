Alliance Wealth Management Group Invests $965,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.95. 10,189,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,347,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.