Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires £9,968 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis purchased 2,800 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,968 ($12,596.99).

Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Simon Davis bought 3,349 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.53 ($12,569.86).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATT stock opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.39) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 338.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 298.61. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 327.83 and a beta of 0.59. Allianz Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 359.50 ($4.54).

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

