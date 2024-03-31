AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 2,374 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after buying an additional 18,495,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,486,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

