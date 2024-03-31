AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 890 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.37.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

