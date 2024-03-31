AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.25 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.21 and a 200 day moving average of $195.29.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

