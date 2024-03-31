AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

LDOS opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 107.04%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

