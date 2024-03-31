AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

