AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Separately, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.
First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of AGQI stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $13.96.
