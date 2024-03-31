AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGQI stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.