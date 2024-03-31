AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

