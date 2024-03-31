AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

