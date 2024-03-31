AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

