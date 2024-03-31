AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 337.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

