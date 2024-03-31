AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $9.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.90%.

