AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $67.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

