AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JSML. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after acquiring an additional 136,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,611,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5,331.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7,707.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JSML opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

