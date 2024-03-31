AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4047 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.