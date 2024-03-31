AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $289.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

