AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 132,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

