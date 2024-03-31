American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Announces Dividend of $0.12

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.55. 21,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

