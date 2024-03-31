American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2367 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF Stock Performance
FUSI remained flat at $50.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $51.09.
About American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF
