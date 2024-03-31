American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS QCON opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCON. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 144.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

