American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Boosted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 262.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 3.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. 3,077,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

