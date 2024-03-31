American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after buying an additional 408,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.17 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

