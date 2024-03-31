American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

American Lithium Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of American Lithium stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 676,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,974. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.52. American Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that American Lithium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Lithium

American Lithium Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLI. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.