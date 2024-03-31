American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
American Rebel Stock Performance
Shares of AREBW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,715. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
American Rebel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Rebel
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.