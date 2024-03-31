American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

