American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,100 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Woodmark Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.66. 125,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,547. American Woodmark has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $104.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in American Woodmark by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 49,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

