Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $19.00

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 62,120 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 439,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.03. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

