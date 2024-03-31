Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target at $37.50

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $67,592,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in ChampionX by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.43. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

