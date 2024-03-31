Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Price Target at C$13.36

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.36.

INE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 5,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00. In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00. Also, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $174,975. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.15. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$15.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.1201178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.59%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

