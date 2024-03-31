Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target at $14.78

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 849,949 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 411,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 179,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after buying an additional 992,813 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 960,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.