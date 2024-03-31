Analyzing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -118.15% -595.99% -47.13% Alithya Group -8.11% 0.02% 0.01%

Risk & Volatility

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $156.85 million 5.22 -$178.69 million ($0.77) -4.22 Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.00 -$22.77 million ($0.33) N/A

This table compares Blend Labs and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blend Labs and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alithya Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blend Labs presently has a consensus price target of $3.06, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Blend Labs on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty. It also offers verification components to automate confirmation tasks that are needed to underwrite a loan or approve the opening of a new deposit account; decisioning components to reduce the need for human intervention by automatically applying business rules throughout an application workflow configured by a financial services firm; workflow intelligence components to manage data collection and automate tasks throughout the loan origination process; and marketplace components to enable consumers to shop for products and services presented at the precise moment of need during an application for a loan. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and provides professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

