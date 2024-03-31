Analyzing Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00 Host Hotels & Resorts 1 3 11 0 2.67

Profitability

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -3.65% -7.91% -1.18% Host Hotels & Resorts 13.93% 10.82% 6.03%

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Host Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $739.34 million 0.18 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -1.79 Host Hotels & Resorts $5.31 billion 2.74 $740.00 million $1.04 19.88

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

