Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

ANNX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Annexon has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,514 over the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Annexon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

