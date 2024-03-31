Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 44.0% in March

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 29th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 992,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.