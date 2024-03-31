Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $251.08 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00075658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

