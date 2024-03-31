Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Apollomics Stock Up 86.9 %

APLMW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,620. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

