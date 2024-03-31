Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Lowered by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

