Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APTO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.30. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

